Four-Year Anniversary of Bitfinex Hack, and $12M of Stolen BTC Moved

Someone with access to the 119,756 Bitcoin stolen from crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016 moved $12 million to unidentified wallets in the last 6 days.

According to a series of tweets published by Whale Alert on August 3, wallet addresses understood to be connected with one of the biggest breaches ever of a crypto exchange moved 620 Bitcoin (BTC)– worth approximately $7 million at the time of writing– over 4 deals. On July 29, almost $5 million– or 448 BTC– was moved in a single deal.

Coupled with the current motion of $39 million from July 27-28, this makes around $51 million in Bitcoin moved over 17 deals within a week.

Four years later on

On August 2, 2016, hackers breached security at Bitfinex, stealing 119,756 BTC– $72 million at the time. After 4 years and current bullish habits, their overall haul is now worth $1.3 billion.

However, in spite of the current $51 million motion, those accountable for the hack have actually moved just 1-2% of the funds they took. This recommends that the crooks might be having troubles as brand-new anti-money laundering (AML) policies are imposed.

Crypto exchanges hacked in Europe

Cointelegraph just recently reported that hackfers got away with $1.39 million from European crypto trading platform 2gether on July31 In addition, U.K.-based cryptocurrency exchange Cashaa was the victim of a cyberattack on July10 Hackers took more than 336 BTC, or $3.7 million at the time of press.