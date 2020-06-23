Four weeks after George Floyd’s death, an embattled police union finally speaks out

In an interview Monday with CNN, union officials said they are being unfairly vilified by critics of the Minneapolis police department, and blasted local elected officials who have needed major reform of the department, whilst union representatives offered little by way of specific policing reforms they would be willing to support.

“We have become scapegoats in this,” said Bob Kroll, police union president, adding, “the people to blame lays squarely (sic) on the shoulders of our political leadership.”

Chauvin was charged by prosecutors with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Asked by CNN about what had his mind as that he watched the video of Floyd being killed, police union representative Rich Walker said that he was “horrified.”

“I don’t know what was going through Officer Chauvin’s mind, but I can say that I don’t agree with how it ended,” said Walker. “And to this day I still believe that Mr. Floyd should still be here.”

Those comments were echoed by Kroll; however, that he stopped in short supply of indicating what he thinks should occur to Chauvin — instead insisting that he didn’t want to pass judgment on the former officer.

“There was a firefighter at the scene saying, you know, ‘check him, check him’. The light should have went (sic) off to do that, but we’re not going to pass judgment,” Kroll said. “The justice system is going to prevail.”

Blasting city leadership

In trying to defend Minneapolis police officers from what they view as unfair criticism, union officials took aim at the city’s mayor and members of the city council who have recently called for the restructuring of the police department.

Union representatives also criticized Minneapolis police department leadership over their decision allowing rioters to create fire to the city’s 3rd police precinct building without a show of force by officers to protect the building.

Sgt. Anna Hedberg, a director at the union, said there have been officers scrambling to get their belongings out of another precinct before it fell. “That’s just … that was one of the hardest things to ever watch in my career,” Hedberg said.

“To watch 54 cops that shouldn’t have been there get chased down the street because the failed politicians allowed them to be there, knowing full well that they weren’t going to send the resources,” she said.

While police union leaders had no shortage of complaints against politicians who’ve been vocal in calling for policing reforms in the wake of Floyd’s death, union leaders were unwilling to outline any specific proposals they’d currently be willing to support.

After the killing of Floyd, the Minnesota governor called a special session of the state’s legislature assured of pressing forward on a package of possible reforms, including reducing police violence, and efforts aimed at ensuring greater police accountability and transparency. Those efforts appeared to stall as the special session stumbled on a close late last week with numerous reform bills still pending

Asked again and again by CNN what items of legislation they’d support, Minneapolis police union officials said they had perhaps not yet had time to see the multiple bills put prior to the state’s legislative bodies, and warned that hastily rushing through policing reform measures could have unintended consequences.

“We need time,” said Kroll, adding, “everybody’s got to take a breath.”

A controversial president

Even prior to the police encounter that led to the death of George Floyd, union president Bob Kroll found himself in the national spotlight for both controversial public statements and for actively doing partisan campaigning for President Donald Trump.

In 2016, Kroll known Black Lives Matter — the diffuse group now responsible for organizing many of the primarily peaceful protests against police violence in the united states — as a “terrorist organization ,” and said that he did not see BLM as “a voice for the black community in Minneapolis.”

Asked by CNN whether that he stood by those comments, Kroll doubled down, saying he equates areas of the Black Lives Matter movement with domestic terrorism.

Kroll also defended his attendance on stage at a 2019 Trump campaign rally in Minnesota, saying that he and his colleagues were unhappy with a statement at the time by the city’s mayor indicating Trump wasn’t welcome in the city.

“The Obama administration and the handcuffing and oppression of police was despicable,” Kroll said as he stood next to the President wearing a ‘Cops for Trump’ shirt. “The first thing President Trump did when he took office was turn that around,” he added.

In 2007, Kroll was named in a racial discrimination lawsuit from five Minneapolis African American officers, where they allege Kroll known then-US Rep. Keith Ellison as a “terrorist.” Ellison, who is now Minnesota’s attorney general, is really a Black Muslim — and it has promised to “hold everyone accountable” in the Floyd case.

The same lawsuit also accused Kroll of wearing a motorcycle jacket with “white power” written on it. Kroll denied the allegations and the lawsuit was settled for $740,000.

In 2004, Kroll was named in another lawsuit for extortionate use of force against a person who allegedly brushed against his car. Kroll and another officer, who were both off-duty, allegedly shoved and kicked the person to the bottom. Kroll denied any wrongdoing.

A 2015 review of Kroll’s 26 years on the force by the Minneapolis Star Tribune found 20 internal affairs complaints against him, all but three closed without any disciplinary action having been taken.

Multiple investigations

While union officials continue to defend their department’s credibility following Floyd’s death and the criminal charging of four of the city’s police officers, scrutiny of the embattled department is likely to keep on multiple fronts.

In addition to the state’s criminal investigation of Floyd’s death, the FBI is actively pursuing a concurrent civil rights investigation of the incident. Furthermore, the Minnesota department of human rights continues to investigate whether there exists a pattern of police officers in Minneapolis unfairly discriminating against folks of color.

Still, union officials say none of the recent events, nor the litany of investigations of the department should result in broad-brushing the city’s police officers.

“We need people to quit categorizing police and the police profession as these violent racists and quit demonizing police for what they do,” said Sherral Schmidt, union vice-president, to who again put the onus on politicians, adding the city’s elected officials should “spend more time looking at ways to get the community and the police engaged together so that we can move forward to developing safer communities for the people of Minneapolis.”