Four ways the Brexit transition period could be extended after the deadline has passed

The UK and EU are negotiating a commerce deal and have till the finish of the yr to do it. If nothing is agreed by 1 January, the UK will crash out of the single market with no deal.

That is, until there’s an extension to the Brexit transition period Britain is presently in. It sounds easy, however there’s a catch: the deadline to agree such an extension to the transition is only a month away.

Battle-scarred from the last-minute choices that characterised the first part of Brexit talks, the UK and EU agreed to set the deadline for an extension six months upfront of the precise break, to keep away from a cliff edge and provides nations and companies time to organize for a no deal.





It was well-intentioned. Surely this is able to take away uncertainty? But it could find yourself doing precisely the reverse. There’s at all times been scepticism about whether or not the finish of June actually is a deadline.

Of course, in EU regulation, it’s completely the final time the transition can be extended. And the UK swears blind it gained’t lengthen for any motive – because it did each different time till the final minute.

It’s additionally clear that Article 50, the phrases below which the authentic deal was drawn up, is now ineffective to get Britain out of this example – it solely applies to departing member states, which the UK is not.

But the place there’s a will, there’s often a means. A brand new report by specialists at the Institute for Government spells out 4 ways the UK and EU could lengthen the transition as soon as the June deadline has previous.

Change the date in the withdrawal settlement

One means urged by the institute’s report is to easily change the date written in the withdrawal settlement, that claims an extension should be agreed by 30 June. Change the date to 31 December and also you’re finished.

But the researchers warn that “this option is far from straightforward”. While the UK authorities has the authorized authority to vary the settlement from its web site, it’s not clear the European Union does.

The EU’s energy is derived from the treaties and whereas the settlement can be amended to “correct errors, address omissions or other deficiencies”, it’s not clear that this is able to fall below the scope. A ruling from the European Court of Justice would be required, making counting on this route a “big gamble”.

Create a brand new transition period to start on 1 January 2021

If you may’t lengthen this transition period, why not create a brand new one? The institute suggests negotiating “a separate treaty” that “would pick up where the previous one left off” at 11pm GMT on 31 October when the present period runs out, averting a no deal.

There would be a authorized foundation for this: whereas Article 50 couldn’t be used, the EU could use the identical instruments at its disposal it’s utilizing to barter the present treaty.

One drawback of this method would be to pressure negotiators to pause their talks on the future relationship to attract up this new treaty, merely to increase the time they’ve for the future relationship talks – hardly a super resolution. The institute additionally says there are “significant political and legal risks”.

Put an implementation part in the future relationship treaty

The two sides could additionally agree to incorporate an “implementation phase” in the future relationship treaty. This would clearly be of no assist if no future relationship treaty has been agreed, however it will give time at the finish if negotiators bought there in the finish however lower issues a bit high-quality.

This state of affairs isn’t fairly as unlikely because it sounds – keep in mind the scenario in October 2019 the place an extension was wanted regardless of the deal being agreed. This gave the parliaments time to ratify the treaty.

The institute suggests the implementation part could be just like the present one, or cowl various things. The purpose would be to provide time for companies to organize for the upcoming treaty.

This method additionally opens up the chance of agreeing a primary future relationship treaty with a really weak define and leaving the troublesome questions till additional down the highway. Crucially such an method would enable negotiators to assert, to a point, victory – without having tackled the hardest points.

Set up an implementation part to organize for no deal

This method doesn’t assist keep away from no deal, but it surely could cushion a few of the blow. If all seems to be misplaced, either side could create a “down-ramp” giving companies extra time to organize for the cliff edge.

This would be useful due to the uncertainty concerned in the present scenario. Previous surveys have urged a restricted degree of preparedness amongst corporations as a result of many nonetheless maintain out hope for an settlement and don’t need to waste assets getting ready for one thing which may not occur.

“The negotiations could fail entirely,” the IfG says, noting that “trade talks often do”.

“Telling businesses to prepare for the worst just in case will not cut the mustard: if a business implements costly preparations for no agreement, it risks losing out to less conscientious competitors if an agreement is reached at the last minute,” the report explains,.

“Allocating a specific period of time during which government and businesses could focus exclusively on preparing for a no-agreement scenario could reduce the chances of this happening.”

But the politics of the scenario could be troublesome. “It is hard to see the UK and EU admitting that negotiations have irretrievably broken down before the autumn,” the authors say.

“And if they do, that will hardly be the most propitious time to embark on a new and technically complex negotiation on an implementation phase.”