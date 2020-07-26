Four university students tragically killed in a head-on collision with a ute on the Gold Coast

The 3 girls and a guy killed in a scary crash in harmful conditions on Saturday were university students going to from Townsville.

The young residents were taking a trip in a sedan which clashed with a ute at a sweeping bend in Advancetown, in the Gold Coast hinterland, simply after 1pm onSaturday

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the travelers however were not able to restore them in spite of their best shots.

The victims have actually been called as Lochlan Parker, 20, Katrina McKeogh, 21 of Mount Louisa, Courtney Smith, 20, and Kirsten Van Gorp, 22, who all went to James University in Townsville.

They were on a sightseeing drive when disaster struck.

Ms McKeogh’s sis Andrea penned a heartbreaking Facebook homage hours after the disaster, along with a desperate plea to other vehicle drivers.

Katrina McKeough (left) and Lochlan Parker (right) were amongst the four victims who passed away

‘I’m entirely and absolutely at a loss for words. Today around 1pm, my sis Katrina McKeough and 3 of our friends Lochlan Parker, Courtney Smith and Kirsten Van Gorp were included in a dreadful auto accident in the Gold Coast and were killed nearly quickly,’ she composed on Saturday night.

I do not even understand how to start to process this. I liked my sis a lot and I feel sorrowful understanding that the last time we spoke, we combated. Badly.

‘We never ever made peace with the argument, and now we never ever will. All I can state is to keep your liked ones close and to value every minute.

‘Don’t let pride get in the method of love. I never ever pictured that this would take place, however it has and I would offer anything to have actually seen her one last time to make it right.’

I liked them all more than I can state and they all had such brilliant futures ahead of them. Again, I’m in shock and I do not even understand what to state.

‘Take care everybody and please, please f ***** g drive securely.’

Queensland Police informed Daily Mail Australia that the sedan chauffeur lost control and smashed into the approaching ute.

The male chauffeur of the ute, aged in his early 20 s, has actually been required to Gold Coast University Hospital in a steady condition with small soft tissue injuries.

The bend was simply west of a crossway in between Nerang-Murwillumbah Road and Beechmont Road and the location had actually gotten heavy rains in the previous hours.

Queensland Ambulance Service acting senior operations manager, Bill Houghton, stated it was among the worst crashes he has actually ever seen, The Courier Mail reported.

‘It was a dreadful scene,’ he stated.

‘It’s most likely among the worst crashes I have actually been to.’

Courtney Smith (left) and Kirsten Van Gorp (right) were likewise killed in the scary crash

Three girls and one guy have actually passed away after a dreadful crash (visualized) in between a sedan and ute in the Gold Coast hinterland simply after 1pm on Saturday

Emergency services were out in force to get the pieces after the deadly mishap

Police on scene stated it was among the worst crashes they had actually gone to

He stated the reason for the crash is still under examination.

‘There is a great deal of work to be done in relation to the mishap in regards to recognizing these individuals and encouraging near relative, which has actually not been done at this phase,’ he informed the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Acting Operations Supervisor, Jay Nevins stated the stretch of roadway is well-known for traffic mishaps.

‘Nerrang-Murwillumbah roadway is understood for roadway traffic accidents,’ he discussed

‘It was ‘a terrible scene.’

