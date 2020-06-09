Four UK neo-Nazis jailed for membership of National Action | UK news

Four neo-Nazi “diehards” convicted of being members of the banned terrorist group National Action have been jailed.

Former Miss Hitler magnificence pageant contestant Alice Cutter and her Nazi-admiring former associate Mark Jones have been convicted of membership of a terrorist group after a trial in March, alongside co-accused Garry Jack and Connor Scothern.

Sentencing at Birmingham crown courtroom on Tuesday, Judge Paul Farrer QC instructed Jones he had performed “a significant role in the continuation of the organisation”, after it was banned in December 2016.

Turning to Cutter, he stated: “You never held an organisational or leadership role”, however added she was a “trusted confidante” of one the group’s leaders, in addition to being in a “committed relationship” with Jones.









Alice Cutter



Extreme right-wing group National Action (NA), labelled “racist, antisemitic and homophobic” by the then dwelling secretary Amber Rudd, was banned after a sequence of rallies and incidents, together with reward of the homicide of MP Jo Cox.

Cutter, 23, who entered the Miss Hitler magnificence contest as Miss Buchenwald – a reference to the second world struggle dying camp – had denied ever being a member, regardless of attending the group’s rallies, by which banners studying “Hitler was right” have been raised.

Jurors have been additionally proven messages by which the waitress joked about gassing synagogues, utilizing a Jew’s head as a soccer, and exclaiming “Rot in hell, bitch”, after listening to of Cox’s homicide.

Jones, a former member of the British National occasion’s youth wing and a rail engineer, was described at trial as a “leader and strategist” who performed a “prominent and active role”.

The 25-year-old, initially the group’s London regional organiser, acknowledged posing for {a photograph} whereas delivering a Nazi-style salute and holding an NA flag in Buchenwald’s execution room throughout a visit to Germany in 2016.













Connor Scothern



Prosecutors stated Cutter and Jones, each of Sowerby Bridge, close to Halifax, West Yorkshire, in addition to Jack and Scothern have been “active” group members, even after the ban.

Jack, 24, from Shard End, Birmingham, had attended nearly each assembly of NA’s Midlands subgroup.

He additionally had a earlier conviction, from earlier than the group was banned, for plastering Birmingham’s Aston University campus with NA’s racially charged stickers, some studying “Britain is ours, the rest must go.”

Scothern, 19, from Nottingham, was “considered future leadership material” and had distributed nearly 1,500 stickers calling for a “final solution” – a reference to the Nazis’ genocide in opposition to the Jews.

Cutter was jailed for three years, whereas Jones acquired a five-and-a-half-year jail time period.













Garry Jack



Jack was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail, and Scothern was handed a sentence of detention for 18 months.

Sentencing Jack, the decide instructed him: “You became a dedicated member and were wholly committed to their ideology.”

Turning to Scothern, he stated: “You were enthusiastic about and wholly committed to the group.”

The decide instructed the 4: “As a consequence of its excessive ideology and behavior, National Action was proscribed as a terrorist organisation on 16 December, 2016.

“As the house secretary put it on the time, National Action is a racist, antisemitic and homophobic organisation, which stirs up hatred, glorifies violence and promotes a vile ideology.

“Prior to proscription, all 4 of you have been members of National Action.

“Following proscription, you weren’t prepared to dissociate yourselves from the vile ideology of this group and therefore defied the ban and continued as members.”