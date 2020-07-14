Four teens attack ‘pregnant’ mother and fly kick her toddler daughter

Disturbing video has emerged showing four teens brutally beat a ‘pregnant’ woman and kick her young daughter in the head.

The brutal beat down took place on July 14 in Brooklyn, Illinois.

Footage of the confrontation emerged on Twitter shows three female teens attacking a black woman wearing a black and white hoodie as she stood outside a home with her toddler daughter.

The three girls are seen punching her body, pushing her onto the ground and viciously pulling her hair.

A male jumps into the fight and when he lands he kicks a toddler in the head, sending her spiraling towards the ground.

Disturbing video has emerged showing four teens brutally beat a ‘pregnant’ woman and kick her young daughter in the head on July 14 in Brooklyn, Illinois

Footage of the confrontation emerged on Twitter shows three female teens attacking a black woman wearing a black and white hoodie as she stood outside with her toddler daughter. A male jumps into the fight and when he lands he kicks a toddler in the head, sending her spiraling towards the ground

The child is heard in the clip wailing as her mother is crumpled helplessly on the ground being punched.

When the victim finally gets off the ground and tries to walk towards the home, the male attacker kicks her in the back, sending her flying forward to hit her head on the side of a doorframe.

The video footage of the brawl has gone viral with over 227,000 views.

The attackers involved in the incident appear to be youths. They have not been identified.

The female victim was reportedly pregnant at the time of the attack, but this has not been confirmed.

The mother was left helplessly crumpled on the ground as she was punched and kicked by her assailants

At one point in the beat down one of the attackers pulled the mother’s hair

When the victim finally gets off the ground and tries to walk towards the home, the male attacker kicks her in the back, sending her flying forward to hit her head on the side of a doorframe

The mother of the male who kicked the young child has defended her son on Facebook writing: ‘He didn’t try to kick that baby, he tried to jump over the baby on to her and made a mistake. My kid is not the type to kick a baby, accidents happen.’

The video sparked outrage on social media with users demanding justice for the victim.

‘The way the baby was hanging on her mom’s leg and then he kicked the baby y’all are f***ingsick. this is against the code y’all don’t jump and y’all don’t fight in front of kids,’ one Twitter user wrote.

The mother of the male who kicked the young child has defended her son on Facebook writing: ‘He didn’t try to kick that baby, he tried to jump over the baby on to her and made a mistake. My kid is not the type to kick a baby, accidents happen’

‘Somebody has to post info so we can report him and these girls,’ another added.

‘He kicked that baby on purpose. Look how far he is from the mother when the kick lands. It’s no way the mother was his intended target,’ one Twitter user chimed in.

‘For one why do they feel it’s okay to jump her while a baby is holding on to the mom’s leg? Two when they saw he kicked the baby they should’ve stopped right there like why are people standing there like its okay,’ another added.