Four teenagers are killed and a fifth boy is critical after horrific Townsville crash 

Four young ones have been killed in a horrific single-car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning.

All four of the youngsters killed in the crash in Townsville in northern Queensland prior to 4.30am are considered to be between eight and 12-years-old.

One teenager was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

Four teenagers have now been killed in a horrific crash in Townsville in Queensland’s north involving a reportedly stolen car

Police were called to the scene of the crash in the western suburb of Garbutt just before 4.30am on Sunday morning

The crash at the corner of Duckworth Street and Bayswater Road in Garbutt in the city’s west is believed to have involved a stolen car, ABC News reported.

Police will provide updates in a press conference at 10.30am.

