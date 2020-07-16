Four-story building partially collapses in Manhattan 

A four-story building has partially collapsed in the Murray Hill region of Manhattan, with dozens of fire and police units responding the scene.

The building, situated at 211 East 34th street, had been undergoing construction work before it collapsed shortly before 11:00am on Thursday morning.

Footage from the scene shows several police cars, ambulances and fire trucks lining the street.

First responders were seen standing by with gurneys and oxygen masks, however no injures have yet been reported.

All workers of the construction team who had been working on the building have since been accounted for, police said.

The building was vacant at the time of the collapse. Surrounding properties were evacuated out of precaution, officials said.

The FDNY and NYPD have not yet responded to a DailyMail.com request for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates…