Four state attorneys general back Trump on social media regulation push By Reuters

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Four Republican state attorneys general led by Texas backed President Donald Trump’s push to narrow the ability of social media companies to remove objectionable content and require new transparency rules.

Texas, Louisiana, Indiana and Missouri’s state attorneys general said in joint comments made public on Thursday that new rules are needed. They argue social media platforms cannot be truly free “unless the participants understand the rules of the forum, and competition is able to provide alternatives when speech restrictions go too far.”

The attorneys general added that the “examples are legion of online platforms downplaying, editing, or even suppressing political speech that bears no relationship to the traditionally regulated categories of speech.” On Wednesday, a group representing major internet companies including Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google urged the Federal Communications Commission to reject a petition filed by the Trump administration, saying it was “misguided, lacks grounding in law, and poses serious public policy…