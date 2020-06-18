Four poachers arrested in connection with the death of rare silverback gorilla Rafiki

The gorilla — known as Rafiki, which means “friend” in Swahili — was part of the famed Nkuringo gorilla group that lives in the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and is popular with tourists.

Rafiki was reported missing on June 1, in accordance with a release from the Uganda Wildlife Authority. A search launched the overnight found his body located inside the park.

A post-mortem report revealed that Rafiki was injured by way of a sharp device to his abdomen and internal organs, in accordance with the release.

One man was arrested after bush pig meat and several hunting devices were found in his possession on June 4.