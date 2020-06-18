Four poachers arrested in connection with the death of rare silverback gorilla Rafiki

The gorilla — known as Rafiki, which means “friend” in Swahili — was part of the famed Nkuringo gorilla group that lives in the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and is popular with tourists.
Rafiki was reported missing on June 1, in accordance with a release from the Uganda Wildlife Authority. A search launched the overnight found his body located inside the park.
A post-mortem report revealed that Rafiki was injured by way of a sharp device to his abdomen and internal organs, in accordance with the release.
One man was arrested after bush pig meat and several hunting devices were found in his possession on June 4.
He confessed to killing Rafiki, but said that he did so in self-defense, the release said. He told authorities he went with a group to hunt in the park when they discovered the group of gorillas. The silverback charged and he speared it, the wildlife authority said in its release.
The man shared bush pig meat with fellow poachers, the release said. The four suspects are awaiting trial, but it just isn’t clear what charges they face.
At the time Rafiki died, the Nkuringo group had 17 gorillas, the release said. The silverback was the dominant male in the group that also included three blackbacks or younger mature males, eight adult females, two juveniles and three infants, in accordance with the Uganda Wildlife Authority.
The group was the first to reside in in the southern section of the park that’s home to about half of the world’s mountain gorilla population.