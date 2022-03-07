As a result of the investigative-judicial actions carried out in the criminal case under investigation in the Tavush Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, the circumstances of the case of showing disrespectful attitude towards the Tavush Region Court of First Instance and using violence against a government representative were revealed.

The Investigative Committee informs that according to the factual data obtained during the investigation, in 2022 On March 4, 2012, after the end of the court session, when the judge announced the decision not to satisfy the motion to change the pre-trial detention with personal guarantees, the defendant cursed the judge. Then, when the latter came out, swearing was heard from the same hall, which was uttered by a group of citizens, after which the latter tried to attack the judge, who was prevented by the bailiffs.

In addition, when the citizens were called out of the courtroom, the same people who participated in the court session tried to use force to go up to the second floor with the judge, during which he cursed.

Based on the obtained sufficient evidence, the defendant was charged with Article 343, Part 3 of the RA Criminal Code, two of the above-mentioned citizens with Article 316, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, Article 343, Part 3, and one with: According to Part 1 of Article 316 of the RA Criminal Code. The motion to detain two of the citizens as a measure of restraint was granted by the court.

The investigation is underway.