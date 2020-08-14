Four of the Top Five South Korean Banks to Offer Crypto Services

South Korea’s Woori and Shinhan banks have actually simply revealed their intent to present“crypto-asset services” That indicates that four of the nation’s top five banks, holding a combined worth of more than $1.2 trillion in possessions, are now poised to present crypto services.

Each of the banks goals to hold and handle cryptocurrencies for customers. Both Shinhan and Woori revealed their strategies in direct reaction to the modified Special Financial Transactions Information Act which will alter legislation around crypto possessions, entering into force next year.

Shinhan bank formerly revealed prepare for crypto storage in 2017, however these strategies were prevented by the federal government in January2018

The NH Nonghyup Bank and Kookmin Bank have actually currently collaborated blockchain groups to carry out crypto custodial functions, with Nonghyup the most sophisticated and hoping to launch services for “institutional investors” in the coming months.

Too bit, too late?

Blockchain specialists in the nation have actually voiced issues that these actions are “too little, too late” pointing out American organizations that are well ahead of South Korea’s banking sector. The head of the Blockchain Research Center at Dongguk University Park Sung- joon stated he was “worried” that the country’s monetary “competitiveness” might be in jeopardy as an outcome:

“Other countries are moving very quickly in this regard. But there is still no legal system in place in South Korea, so progress is slower than expected.”

Without “institutional support”, he recommended that this push for crypto custody may not eventuate into prevalent combination.

Korea likes crypto

Although the financing sector has actually been slammed for its sluggish uptake on blockchain innovation, other markets have actually been quicker to incorporate it into their options. More than 1 million individuals have actually embraced a brand-new blockchain-based digital chauffeur’s license app after just 3 months. One of South Korea’s greatest banks KEB Hana Bank has actually partnered with the Korea Expressway Corporation to carry out a blockchain-based toll system for the nation’s highways.

And today news emerged Seongnam’s payment program will be broadened by providing brand-new digital present certificates while beachgoers in Busan will be able to spend for services with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).