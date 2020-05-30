Four men arrested over suspected stabbings at London’s Hyde Park | UK news

Four men have been arrested over suspected stabbings at a central London park on Saturday night.

The Metropolitan police made the arrests after three men suffered stab wounds at Hyde Park close to Knightsbridge. The victims are in a steady situation, the pressure stated.

Officers arrived at the scene at 7.28pm together with London ambulance service after they had been notified of a dysfunction close to the Serpentine lake. The 4 men arrested are being held in police custody. Officers have appealed for witnesses or anybody with video footage to name them on 101 quoting CAD 8150.

A piece 60 order, which supplies police the ability to cease and search anybody within the space, is in place for the borough of Westminster till 6am on Sunday.