Four Jimmy John’s Employees Fired After Viral Video Shows Them Making Noose Out Of Dough

In what world could these Jimmy John’s employees have possibly thought this is going to be described as a good idea???

Sadly, that is Trump’s America.

Four now-former employees of the sub shop are out of work after a viral video reached the public eye showing them fashioning a noose out of dough and pretending to hang among their own. The employees was working at the company’s shop in Woodstock, Georgia on the Fourth of July when this all went down.

As you can view (below), at the least four young, white male employees get excited about fashioning the noose out of dough, wrapping it around the neck of one of the workers, and then taking multiple cellular phone videos of the entire event, laughing the whole way through:

WTF?!

In nowadays, especially with all that’s going on in the world at this time, how could these guys have possibly thought it was smart to pull off a stunt such as this?! It’s completely tone-deaf at best, and at worst, it’s one of the most offensive and repugnant things you could do.

You know what. It’s both. No excuses.

And it’s doubly sick to observe much glee these four (all white) workers took in performing what they probably merely thought was a “joke” or something similarly cavalier. That’s the definition of white privilege, isn’t it? These guys can joke about nooses made out of dough, knowing the truth of public lynchings hasn’t affected their ancestors (or fellow citizens in 2020) and isn’t a reality within their current situations. Disgusting. Let’s hope they somehow learn a lesson in all this, and can 1 day understand and appreciate the line they’ve crossed here.

Thankfully, common sense has prevailed in this situation, and all four employees involved have already been fired by the sub company. TMZ is reporting that even the manager of that particular location was fired, too — therefore it seems like Jimmy John’s is (rightfully) attempting to clear house of some really, really bad apples within their ranks.

Hours ago, Jimmy John’s released an official statement on their corporate Twitter account, too, disavowing the act and confirming the fact those involved were terminated:

Well said.

Still, we can’t even believe this happened to begin with. It’s 2020, Black Lives Matter protest have literally captivated the country’s (and world’s) hearts and minds, and s**t like this remains going on. Unacceptable!

What do U look at this, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your undertake this insanity down in the comments (below)…