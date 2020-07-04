Hoover Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said four individuals were taken to a healthcare facility Friday afternoon, but that he didn’t have details about their conditions or their injuries.

Police responded after receiving multiple calls of shots fired near the food court around 3:18 p.m., the lieutenant said.

Police do not know what light emitting diode up to the incident or how many shooters are involved, Czeskleba said. Investigators are collecting physical evidence and interviewing witnesses.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic, senseless incident that took place in our shopping center this afternoon,” mall officials said on their Facebook page