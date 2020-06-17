Four French resistance fighters to receive honorary MBEs as Macron visits UK

Four French resistance fighters will receive honorary MBEs the us government has announced as Boris Johnson prepares to hold talks with Emmanuel Macron in Downing Street.

The French president will undoubtedly be in London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Charles de Gaulle’s “Appel”, his BBC broadcast to occupied France following the Nazi invasion in 1940.

The discussions will take place against a backdrop of continued wrangles over Brexit, including within the rights of EU states to fish in British waters following the transition period ends in December.





At the same time, however, Mr Johnson is under some pressure to secure ‘air bridges’ with other European countries to offer Britons a chance of a summer holiday abroad this summer.

Downing Street has clarified that Mr Macron will undoubtedly be exempt from the UK’s controversial quarantine rules, as representatives from other countries undertaking work in the UK aren’t required to self-isolate for 14 days.

It is comprehended Mr Johnson and Mr Macron are required to hold talks lasting around 45 minutes in No 10.

On the agenda will be the coronavirus crisis, along with other problems.

They are also expected to view a series of artefacts – including letters – documenting General de Gaulle’s time in London and his relationship with Winston Churchill and watch a flypast by the Red Arrows and their French equivalent, La Patrouille de France.

During his visit to the UK, Mr Macron will also meet with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House.

The honorary MBEs are in recognition of the men’s roles during the Second World War.

Mr Johnson said the four surviving “Compagnons” of the Order of Liberation – Edgard Tupet-Thome, 100, Daniel Bouyjou-Cordier, 99, Hubert Germain, 99, and Pierre Simonet, 98 – will receive the honours as a tribute to their “courage and sacrifice in defending us and the whole world from fascism”.

The awards are due be presented at a ceremony in France later this season.