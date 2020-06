The Yerevan Zoo has welcomed Alisa, a European deer.

In total, four deer have already been born at the zoo this year – dappled deer Bambi and European deer Felin, Anahit and Alisa

Ten cubs have been born to the “family” of mouflons and four to bezoar goats, the zoo said on Facebook.

More births are anticipated at the Yerevan Zoo soon, it said.