Four bedroom mansion sitting on sandy beaches of Florida’s west coast hits the market for $54million

A stunning mansion with incredible views over the Gulf of Mexico, on Florida’s Gulf Coast, has hit the market for $54 million.

Named Posada Del Sol which translates as ‘House of the Sun’, the property lives up to its name in the ultra-luxurious enclave and exclusive Naples suburb of Port Royal.

Powdery, sandy white beaches coupled with stunning sunsets set the tone for a life of comfort at the four bedroom home.

If company is expected, there’s still plenty of room thanks to a four-bedroom guest bungalow and two-bedroom carriage house that are included in the price. There’s also room for three cars secured in an indoor parking bay.

Outdoors, a fire pit provides a comfortable place to spend the evening while days will surely be spent on nearby Naples Beach with private access, the heated pool or admiring the koi pond.

The home is being listed by William Raveis Real Estate that specializes in luxury homes such as this one.

Stunning sunsets await the new owner of this $54 million mansion which is located in the wealthy Naples suburb of Port Royal

The home sits on 2.5 acres and offers unrivaled views of the Gulf of Mexico along with private access to a beach just feet away

Along with nearby white sandy beach, the home comes with a relaxing heated swimming pool situated under swaying palms

A koi pond is just one of a number of relaxing outdoor settings that set the tone for a life of comfortable and carefree living

The ruins of an old abandoned pier can be seen stretching out into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico

The lush tropical grounds are dotted about with palm trees lining the shoreline as waves crash upon the private beach

Daylight provides a view that the new owner will surely never grow tired of with a paradise-like view of the nearby beach