Four Arrested and Three Injured as Thousands Strike at Taiwanese-owned Adidas Supplier in Vietnam

At least 4 individuals had been detained and one different injured as hundreds of employees in Vietnam’s Binh Duong province went on strike final week over their firm’s plan to put them off on account of a downturn in enterprise from the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-day strike started May 26 and ended Saturday, as employees from the Taiwanese-owned Chi Hung Company Ltd., a producer of sneakers for Adidas, had been advised that the corporate might solely help them via June.

The firm, in Tan Uyen city, had been working as regular even when Vietnam started social distancing, however the lack of recent orders is forcing the corporate’s house owners to scale back its workforce. The firm plans to shut its doorways beginning Monday, whereas nonetheless paying its employees via the tip of the month.

More than 10,000 employees joined the demonstration at the corporate’s headquarters. Strikers advised RFA that 4 employees had been arrested by police, whereas a pregnant employee fainted after a stun gun was used on her.

RFA spoke to authorities and a number of employees throughout the course of the labor motion.

Lt. Col. Tan Phu, head of the city’s police division, confirmed to RFA’s Vietnamese Service that the police had been engaged on the problem, however abruptly hung up the cellphone when the reporter recognized his affiliation with Radio Free Asia.

A hanging employee who requested anonymity to talk freely advised RFA the explanations behind the strike, saying, “During COVID-19, other companies announced that if there were no orders, the workers would be allowed to stay home and each worker could receive support of 170,000 dong [U.S. $7.28].”

“But Chi Hung is only supporting us through June, even though they think we’ll have to stay home in July and August, because processing contracts are said to have been canceled,” the employee mentioned.

“So now, we can only stay at home and we’re not receiving any announcements about when we can return to work at the company, and it’s hard to find another job,” the employee added.

The employee additionally mentioned that the corporate has a commerce union, however representatives of the union didn’t clarify something about employee protections throughout the epidemic.

Several related companies are cooperating to reasonable the strike, in keeping with Nguyen Dinh Khanh, the vice chairman of the province’s labor union.

“Right now the head of the provincial labor union, the Labor Department and the Tan Uyen People’s Committee are joining together to solve this issue with Chi Hung,” mentioned Nguyen.

“That company has a trade union so the relevant agencies will be working together to resolve this issue,” he mentioned.

The firm issued an announcement to the employees at the tip of the workday on Thursday, saying, “The company is presently working under normal conditions, hoping that workers do not worry and continue to join in on production.”

“Those reporting to work must scan their employee badge and confirm their names on the attendance list to be paid salary,” the announcement mentioned.

“Amid the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis, the company will do its best to acquire orders in the hopes of maintaining employment for all workers and staff,” it added.

The announcement was signed and stamped by the corporate’s basic director, Liu Yu Feng, and commerce union chairman Nguyen Thi Ngoc Ha.

On Saturday, a Chi Hung Company consultant advised state media that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it deliberate to briefly droop labor contracts with a few of its workers in July and August. However, as the corporate has not but introduced in element its circumstances and help insurance policies, there was confusion and misunderstandings among the many employees, which prompted the strike.

At current, the corporate’s manufacturing stays secure and administration will announce help insurance policies for employees on June 20 at the most recent, the consultant mentioned.

Following this announcement, the strike ended and employees returned to work.

Chi Hung Co. Ltd was based in August 2000 and employs over 10 thousand employees.

Another strike in identical province

Meanwhile on Monday, Vietnam’s state media reported that 100 employees at a unique Taiwanese-owned firm in the identical province started their unrelated strike, over the corporate failing to pay severance after laying them off.

Workers for the G.R.A. Company mentioned they need to get refunds for the funds they made into an unemployment insurance coverage fund, and they demanded severance and different associated funds in compensation for layoffs.

A consultant of police at the My Phuoc Industrial Park police station confirmed to state media that G.R.A.’s administration defined in an announcement to laborers that the corporate would resolve all points with advantages for the employees, however they didn’t agree, ensuing in the strike.

Most of the demonstrators becoming a member of the strike on Monday had been beforehand laid off by G.R.A. in keeping with Dang Tan Dat from the Binh Duong labor union.

They returned to the corporate Monday demanding unemployment insurance coverage funds and severance, Dang mentioned.

The labor union is working with the corporate to discover a answer, he mentioned.

Binh Duong province, thought of the “gateway to Ho Chi Minh City” is house to many industrial parks and industrial clusters that manufacture items for world firms.

Foreign traders from 64 nations and territories arrange store in Binh Duong, with 304 initiatives totaling U.S. $5.7 billion, Vietnam’s ministry of planning and funding reported in October 2019.

