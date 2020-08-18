Fountainstown Beach: Bioluminescent plankton light up Cork beach



Nature lovers were treated to glowing waters along the coastline of County Cork





“The intensity was incredible, each wave splashing millions of sparkles on to the beach. Wow, wow, wow!”

The words of a nature lover treated to glowing waters along the coastline of County Cork.

Bioluminescent plankton lit up the waves at Fountainstown Beach, just south of Cork City this week.

Bioluminescence describes the light that some living creatures, such as fireflies, emit from their cells.

Keen photographer Jolene Cronin, from nearby Crosshaven, went to the beach after seeing a post on social media about the sighting.



“I was completely mesmerised by the whole…