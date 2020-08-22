Foundations for Awareness, Signcutting and Tracking



Are you interested in tracking skills? If you have spent any time outside, you have come across tracks or sign left by animals and people. If you have ever wondered how to interpret, and even follow, human tracks or sign, this book is for you. This book imparts knowledge necessary to answer the questions “What happened here?” and “Who made that track?”. This is an essential book for encouraging and developing your awareness of the outdoors. It is a great aid for property owners, hunters, naturalists, search and rescue teams, military operators, law enforcement officers and instructors of all of the above. Through explanations, illustrations and many pictures from actual searches for missing persons, this book describes methods and techniques used by tracking personnel to do the following: Become familiar with the terminology of tracking // Dispel misconceptions about tracking // Select and use tools of the tracking trade // Record and document tracking information // Manage light and shadow to your advantage // Learn about improving your awareness // Find, follow and interpret tracks and sign // Receive information about footwear as it relates to tracking // Learn how to age sign // And much more. It is written to cover many basic topics in tracking, signcutting and awareness as applied in search and rescue. This 312 page, full size manual is based on the current standards for the same-titled Tracking course approved by the Virginia Search and Rescue Council and certified by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. FAST was written, printed and published in the USA. It has over 200 color pictures and illustrations and it includes a glossary, index, and bibliography. The comprehensive survey of tracking topics, in-depth explorations, and thorough, articulate explanations presented in this book along with pertinent real-world search lessons far exceed those of other tracking books on the market.



