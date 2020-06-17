BACK TO YOU IN THE STUDIO. CODY: THEY COUPLE BREAKING STORIES. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SUSPICIOUS DEATH. THESE ARE LIVE PICTURES OF AN APARTMENT COMPLEX IN NORTHEAST KANSAS CITY NEAR 24 HIGHWAY AND COLORADO AVENUE. THIS IS WHERE POLICE FOUND A WOMAN’S HUMAN BODY AROUND 4:00 TODAY.
Foul odor leads neighbors to dead body in apartment
Police investigating suspicious death
Kansas City, Missouri police are trying to determine how a lady died.Police arrived at an apartment near Independence Avenue and Colorado around 4:00 a.m. after neighbors reported smelling a foul odor for several days.Police said an officer found a woman’s decomposing body in the apartment.Police are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.
