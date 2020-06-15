Foul-mouthed Labor powerbroker RESIGNS | Daily Mail Online

Adem Somyurek has resigned

Victorian Labor powerbroker Adem Somyurek has resigned as a minister following explosive branch stacking allegations.

In a statement this morning, Mr Somyurek rejected allegations he created fake party members to influence elections.

‘I reject those and you will be providing a rigorous defence during any party process,’ that he said.

However, that he admitted making inappropriate comments about a female colleague and young gay staffers and said that’s the reason he has resigned as a minister.

An investigation by The Age and 60 Minutes claimed to reveal the top of house MP handed over 1000s of dollars in cash and used parliamentary employees to create fake branch members and amass political influence within the Australian Labor Party.

Footage shows Mr Somyurek on April 13 withdrawing $2,000 in cash from an ATM, before handing it and a large number of party membership forms, to an adviser working for fellow Labor minister Marlene Kairouz, who then delivers the forms and cash to ALP hq.

The advisor reportedly carried out the same cash drop-off earlier in the year.

‘Well, if he (the advisor) gets caught on the street, he’d better not say he’s doing f***ing these things,’ Mr Somyurek is recorded saying after the April 13 drop.

Adem Somyurek (centre) pictured at a gathering in May, 2019. Mr Somyurek is alleged to have told visitors to forge signatures on Labor Party membership forms

Mr Somyurek is also allegedly recorded ordering people to forge signatures and create false statements, where Labor branch members claim to have covered their own memberships.

The MP said he will ask the police to analyze if that he was recorded illegally.

He also talks about directing taxpayer-funded parliamentary employees, supposed to be employed by other MPs, to conduct party political operations.

Branch stacking involves recruiting or enrolling members for a local branch of a political party for the purpose of influencing the outcome of internal preselections of candidates for federal and state parliament.

In one recording, Mr Somyurek – who was the minister for local government and small business – boasts of controlling two-thirds of the Labor party in Victoria.

‘I’ll be just running the joint,’ Mr Somyurek says.

‘It’s who I say is going to be the f***ing premier.’

It is against Labor rules to pay for other’s memberships.

Party members are required to sign a form declaring they have covered their own memberships.

Jaclyn Symes, Gabrielle Williams, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, Melissa Horne and Adem Somyurek in 2018

Adem Somyurek pictured in May, 2019. He is thought to have controlled two thirds of Victoria’s Labor Party through branch stacking

In the recordings, Mr Somyurek also takes aim at his colleagues, including Ms Kairouz, who that he describes as holding a ‘meaningless’ portfolio ‘made up just to ensure it is look like we’re interested in the suburbs’.

He labels the Minister for Women and the Prevention of Family Violence Gabrielle Williams a ‘stupid b****’ whom he will ‘f***ing force … from the ministry’.

Somyurek also describes these young staffers helping him as ‘patronising and annoying’, and ‘real little f***ing slimy little f***ers, little passive-aggressive f***ing gay kids’.’

The Victorian local government has been contacted for comment.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said: ‘I have zero tolerance for almost any corrupt or inappropriate behaviour, any behaviour that brings the party into disrepute.’