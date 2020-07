Price: $13.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 14:50:40 UTC – Details)



EXTREMELY COOL: This skins will give your Controllers new and cool look when playing games with your friends.

1:)High quality graphics vinyl skin sticker Protector For PS4 controller.

2:)Easy install & removal. Leaves behind no sticky residue.

3:)Protect your controller from dust and scratches.

4:)Extremely thin and durable, light weight high quality material.

5:)Item listed is a vinyl skin, not a hard plastic cover.