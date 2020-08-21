Fossil Women’s Jacqueline Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch with Activity Tracking and Smartphone Notifications



Price: $175.00 - $116.30

(as of Aug 21,2020 18:04:10 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

Get Notified

Receive texts, calls and social messages straight to your wrist.

Pick Your Presets

Ring your phone check the date and more — assign a function to your buttons.

Control Your Music

Control your volume, skip a track and more — cue your music wherever you are.

Track Your Activity

Set goals and keep track of your daily activity—Using Google Fit or a third party fitness app from the Google Play Store. Easily view all your stats on your paired phone

Fossil Hybrid Neutra

Fossil Hybrid Machine

Fossil Hybrid FB-01

Fossil Hybrid HR

Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen

Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 6 months

Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device

This is one smart watch – Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more

Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch; Case size: 36mm; Band size: 14mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 14mm bands; imported; water resistant to 165ft (50m); microcontroller

Strap Circumference: 175+/- 5mm