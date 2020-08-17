Fossil Women’s Gen 3 Venture Stainless Steel Smartwatch

Price: $275.00
Notifications
Be notified of important texts, calls, social messages and e-mails- right from your fingertips.
Activity Tracking
Track your everyday accomplishments: steps, distance and calories burned.
Pick Your Apps
The information you want (and need) the most, at a glance.
Customizable Dials & Features
Customize the face of your smartwatch anytime you want. Simply choose a Fossil or Wear OS by Google design, adjust the colors, then add the complications of your choice to your watch face.
Swap Your Straps
Match your Fossil Smartwatch to your look in seconds with interchangeable straps.
Battery Life
This wearable has an estimated 24-hour battery life.
Note: Battery life varies based on usage.
Smartphone Notifications
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
GPS (Tethered)
Tethered Only
Tethered Only
✓
✓
✓
✓
Heart Rate
✓
✓
✓
✓
Google Pay
✓
✓
✓
✓
Water Resistance
Water & Dust Resistant
Water & Dust Resistant
Swimproof
Swimproof
Swimproof
Swimproof
Speaker / Microphone
Microphone
Microphone
Microphone
Microphone
Speaker + Microphone
Speaker + Microphone
Charging / Battery Life
3 Hour Charge Time / Approx. 1 Day Battery Life
3 Hour Charge Time / Approx. 1 Day Battery Life
1 Hour Rapid Charge / Approx. 1 Day Battery Life
1 Hour Rapid Charge / Approx. 1 Day Battery Life
1 Hour Rapid Charge / Approx. 36 Hour Battery Life (plus 2 additional days in low-power mode)
1 Hour Rapid Charge / Approx. 36 Hour Battery Life (plus 2 additional days in low-power mode)
Music Controls
Control & Store Music on Watch
Control & Store Music on Watch
Control & Store Music on Watch
Control & Store Music on Watch
Control & Store Music on Watch
Control & Store Music on Watch
Customization
Custom & Social Dials + Interchangeable Watch Bands
Custom & Social Dials + Interchangeable Watch Bands
Custom & Social Dials + Interchangeable Watch Bands
Custom & Social Dials + Interchangeable Watch Bands
Custom & Social Dials + Interchangeable Watch Bands
Custom & Social Dials + Interchangeable Watch Bands
Smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, activity tracking, custom goal and Alarm settings, Customizable watch faces and watch bands, music controls and micro apps, Microphone and speaker controls, additional third party apps available through Google play store on your watch
Estimated 24 hour Battery Life, Based on usage; Charger included; water resistant Ip67: dust and splash resistant
Case size: 42mm; Band size: 18mm; imported; Circumference: 190 +/- 5mm
Stainless steel case and bracelet with deployment clasp-closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 18mm bands. Stopwatch – track your laps and time races with stopwatch mode