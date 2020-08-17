Fossil Women’s Gen 3 Venture Stainless Steel Smartwatch



Price: $275.00

(as of Aug 17,2020 05:42:03 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

Notifications

Be notified of important texts, calls, social messages and e-mails- right from your fingertips.

Activity Tracking

Track your everyday accomplishments: steps, distance and calories burned.

Pick Your Apps

The information you want (and need) the most, at a glance.

Customizable Dials & Features

Customize the face of your smartwatch anytime you want. Simply choose a Fossil or Wear OS by Google design, adjust the colors, then add the complications of your choice to your watch face.

Swap Your Straps

Match your Fossil Smartwatch to your look in seconds with interchangeable straps.

Battery Life

This wearable has an estimated 24-hour battery life.

Note: Battery life varies based on usage.

Smartphone Notifications

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

GPS (Tethered)

Tethered Only

Tethered Only

✓

✓

✓

✓

Heart Rate

✓

✓

✓

✓

Google Pay

✓

✓

✓

✓

Water Resistance

Water & Dust Resistant

Water & Dust Resistant

Swimproof

Swimproof

Swimproof

Swimproof

Speaker / Microphone

Microphone

Microphone

Microphone

Microphone

Speaker + Microphone

Speaker + Microphone

Charging / Battery Life

3 Hour Charge Time / Approx. 1 Day Battery Life

3 Hour Charge Time / Approx. 1 Day Battery Life

1 Hour Rapid Charge / Approx. 1 Day Battery Life

1 Hour Rapid Charge / Approx. 1 Day Battery Life

1 Hour Rapid Charge / Approx. 36 Hour Battery Life (plus 2 additional days in low-power mode)

1 Hour Rapid Charge / Approx. 36 Hour Battery Life (plus 2 additional days in low-power mode)

Music Controls

Control & Store Music on Watch

Control & Store Music on Watch

Control & Store Music on Watch

Control & Store Music on Watch

Control & Store Music on Watch

Control & Store Music on Watch

Customization

Custom & Social Dials + Interchangeable Watch Bands

Custom & Social Dials + Interchangeable Watch Bands

Custom & Social Dials + Interchangeable Watch Bands

Custom & Social Dials + Interchangeable Watch Bands

Custom & Social Dials + Interchangeable Watch Bands

Custom & Social Dials + Interchangeable Watch Bands

Smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, activity tracking, custom goal and Alarm settings, Customizable watch faces and watch bands, music controls and micro apps, Microphone and speaker controls, additional third party apps available through Google play store on your watch

Estimated 24 hour Battery Life, Based on usage; Charger included; water resistant Ip67: dust and splash resistant

Case size: 42mm; Band size: 18mm; imported; Circumference: 190 +/- 5mm

Stainless steel case and bracelet with deployment clasp-closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 18mm bands. Stopwatch – track your laps and time races with stopwatch mode