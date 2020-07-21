Fossil Women’s Charter Hybrid Smartwatch HR with Always-On Readout Display, Heart Rate, Activity Tracking, Smartphone Notifications, Message Previews

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $195.00 - $130.01
(as of Jul 21,2020 03:07:29 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch HR Summer2020Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch HR Summer2020

Fossil Hybrid Display your dayFossil Hybrid Display your day

Track Your Heart Rate & Monitor your fitness

Equipped with a heart rate sensor for in-depth wellness and activity tracking. You can also keep tabs on your health with guided breathing exercises or use Google Fit to track your at-home workouts.

Fossil hybrid heart rate trackingFossil hybrid heart rate tracking

Fossil Hybrid customizationFossil Hybrid customization

Completely Customizable

Assign functions to your buttons, view info that matters most, pick your dial style, and more.

Fossil Hybrid 2+Weeks Battery LifeFossil Hybrid 2+Weeks Battery Life

Fossil Hybrid HR FB-01

Heart Rate Tracking

Notifications

Activity Tracking

Music Controls

Google Pay

Auto Sync Time/Date

2+Weeks on 1 charge

Charge/Battery Life

2+Weeks on 1 charge

Heart Rate Tracking

Notifications

Activity Tracking

Music Controls

Google Pay

Auto Sync Time/Date

2+Weeks on 1 charge

Charge/Battery Life

2+Weeks on 1 charge

Heart Rate Tracking

Notifications

Activity Tracking

Music Controls

Google Pay

Auto Sync Time/Date

2+Weeks on 1 charge

Charge/Battery Life

2+Weeks on 1 charge

Heart Rate Tracking

Notifications

Activity Tracking

Music Controls

Google Pay

Auto Sync Time/Date

2+Weeks on 1 charge

Charge/Battery Life

Approx 24 hours

Fossil Hybrid HR FB-01

FTW7018

Hybrid HR Collider

FTW7008

Fossil Hybrid HR Charter

FTW7012

Gen 5 Carlyle Touchscreen

FTW4024

They Do even moreThey Do even more

Enjoy 2+ weeks of battery life on a single charge. Accelerometer sensor is present
Heart Rate, Activity & Sleep Tracking with in-depth wellness stats
This is one smart watch – Receive and view smartphone notifications and alerts, see calendar and weather updates, control your music and more
A classic timepiece designed with integrated mechanical hands and an always-on read-out display showing curated information at a glance; Case size: 42mm; Band size: 18mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 18mm bands; water resistant to 165ft (50m); imported

Post Views: 56

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR