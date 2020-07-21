Fossil Women’s Charter Hybrid Smartwatch HR with Always-On Readout Display, Heart Rate, Activity Tracking, Smartphone Notifications, Message Previews

Price:
$195.00 - $130.01
(as of Jul 21,2020 03:07:29 UTC – Details)
From the manufacturer
Track Your Heart Rate & Monitor your fitness
Equipped with a heart rate sensor for in-depth wellness and activity tracking. You can also keep tabs on your health with guided breathing exercises or use Google Fit to track your at-home workouts.
Completely Customizable
Assign functions to your buttons, view info that matters most, pick your dial style, and more.
Fossil Hybrid HR FB-01
Heart Rate Tracking
Notifications
Activity Tracking
Music Controls
Google Pay
Auto Sync Time/Date
2+Weeks on 1 charge
Charge/Battery Life
2+Weeks on 1 charge
Fossil Hybrid HR FB-01
Hybrid HR Collider
Fossil Hybrid HR Charter
Gen 5 Carlyle Touchscreen
Enjoy 2+ weeks of battery life on a single charge. Accelerometer sensor is present
Heart Rate, Activity & Sleep Tracking with in-depth wellness stats
This is one smart watch – Receive and view smartphone notifications and alerts, see calendar and weather updates, control your music and more
A classic timepiece designed with integrated mechanical hands and an always-on read-out display showing curated information at a glance; Case size: 42mm; Band size: 18mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 18mm bands; water resistant to 165ft (50m); imported