Fossil Women’s Carlie Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch with Activity Tracking and Smartphone Notifications

From the manufacturer
Get Notified
Receive texts, calls and social messages straight to your wrist.
Pick Your Presets
Ring your phone check the date and more — assign a function to your buttons.
Control Your Music
Control your volume, skip a track and more — cue your music wherever you are.
Track Your Activity
Set goals and keep track of your daily activity—Using Google Fit or a third party fitness app from the Google Play Store. Easily view all your stats on your paired phone
Fossil Hybrid Neutra
Never Needs Charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 6 months
Activity and sleep tracking with stats and long-term Progress views in the companion App, set custom Goals to track on your device
This is one smart watch – get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch Vibration and hand movements; customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more
Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch; case size: 36mm; Band size: 16mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 16mm bands; imported; water resistant to 165ft (50m); Microcontroller