Fossil Men’s Hybrid Smartwatch HR with Always-On Readout Display, Heart Rate, Activity Tracking, Smartphone Notifications, Message Previews



Price: $195.00

(as of Jul 28,2020 13:08:19 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

Track Your Heart Rate & Monitor your fitness

Equipped with a heart rate sensor for in-depth wellness and activity tracking. You can also keep tabs on your health with guided breathing exercises or use Google Fit to track your at-home workouts.

Completely Customizable

Assign functions to your buttons, view info that matters most, pick your dial style, and more.

Fossil Hybrid HR FB-01

Heart Rate Tracking



Notifications



Activity Tracking



Music Controls



Google Pay



Auto Sync Time/Date



2+Weeks on 1 charge



Charge/Battery Life



2+Weeks on 1 charge



Heart Rate Tracking



Notifications



Activity Tracking



Music Controls



Google Pay



Auto Sync Time/Date



2+Weeks on 1 charge



Charge/Battery Life



2+Weeks on 1 charge



Heart Rate Tracking



Notifications



Activity Tracking



Music Controls



Google Pay



Auto Sync Time/Date



2+Weeks on 1 charge



Charge/Battery Life



2+Weeks on 1 charge



Heart Rate Tracking



Notifications



Activity Tracking



Music Controls



Google Pay



Auto Sync Time/Date



2+Weeks on 1 charge



Charge/Battery Life



Approx 24 hours



Fossil Hybrid HR FB-01

Hybrid HR Collider

Fossil Hybrid HR Charter

Gen 5 Carlyle Touchscreen

Enjoy 2+ weeks of battery life on a single charge

Heart Rate, Activity & Sleep Tracking with in-depth wellness stats

This is one smart watch – Receive and view smartphone notifications and alerts, see calendar and weather updates, control your music and more

A classic timepiece designed with integrated mechanical hands and an always-on read-out display showing curated information at a glance; Case size: 42mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands; water resistant to 165ft (50m); imported