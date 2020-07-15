Fossil Gen 5 Julianna Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch with Speaker, Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and Smartphone Notifications

Jasyson
Gen 5’s improved heart-rate sensor is battery efficient, so you can check your heart rate anytime you’re on the move.

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes.

Heart Rate Tracking

8GB (1G RAM)

Heart Rate Tracking

Heart Rate Tracking

FTW5070

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart Battery modes; magnetic usb rapid Charger included; charge UP to 80 percent in under an hour
Heart rate and activity tracking using Google fit; Built in GPS for Distance tracking; swimproof design 3Atm; responses from Google assistant it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; speed through checkout with your watch using Google pay
This is one smart watch now with a speaker for Audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google assistant responses and more; Receive smartphone notifications and alerts; Microphone; Download third party apps with 8Gb of storage and 1G ram memory capacity
Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands; screen size: 1. 28 inch. Do not use a USB hub, USB splitter, USB y-cable, battery pack or other peripheral device to charge

