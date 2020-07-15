Fossil Gen 5 Julianna Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch with Speaker, Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and Smartphone Notifications



Price: $295.00 - $196.68

(as of Jul 15,2020 11:10:46 UTC – Details)

TRACK YOUR HEART RATE

Gen 5’s improved heart-rate sensor is battery efficient, so you can check your heart rate anytime you’re on the move.

Last Longer

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes.

Fossil Gen 5 Julianna

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart Battery modes; magnetic usb rapid Charger included; charge UP to 80 percent in under an hour

Heart rate and activity tracking using Google fit; Built in GPS for Distance tracking; swimproof design 3Atm; responses from Google assistant it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; speed through checkout with your watch using Google pay

This is one smart watch now with a speaker for Audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google assistant responses and more; Receive smartphone notifications and alerts; Microphone; Download third party apps with 8Gb of storage and 1G ram memory capacity

Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands; screen size: 1. 28 inch. Do not use a USB hub, USB splitter, USB y-cable, battery pack or other peripheral device to charge