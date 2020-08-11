Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch with Speaker, Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and Smartphone Notifications



Track Your Heart Rate

Gen 5’s improved heart-rate sensor is battery efficient, so you can check your heart rate anytime you’re on the move.

Last Longer with Smart Battery Modes

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes.

Whether your style is buttoned up and professional or easy-going and free, we’ve got a Fossil Gen5 smartwatch for that. Gen5 watches are available in a variety of colors and strap material as well – ensuring that you have plenty to choose from and plenty of options to switch out.

Gen 5 – Carlyle HR

Approx. 24 hours



4GB (512MB RAM)



2+Weeks on 1 charge



Sync up every 2 wks



No charge required



Sync up every 2 wks



Gen 5 – Garrett HR

Gen 4 – Explorist

Hybrid HR – Collider

Hybrid – Neutra

Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit to track your at-home workouts; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; Responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Take advantage of contactless pay with your watch using Google Pay

Case size: 46mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands; Screen Size: 1. 28″ display with 416×416 resolution; touchscreen functionality; Connectivity: Bluetooth(R) 4. 2 Low Energy and Wi-Fi 802. 11 b/g/n; wireless syncing; imported

Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google work Compatibility: Android 6.0+ (excluding Go edition), iOS 10.0+

This is one smart watch – Make the most of your down time with a smartwatch that helps with every activity. Stay connected to friends and family with phone calls and messages right on your wrist. Keep tabs on your health with guided breathing exercises, custom goal & alarm settings