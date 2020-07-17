Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch with Speaker, Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and Smartphone Notifications

Price:
From the manufacturer
Track Your Heart Rate
Gen 5’s improved heart-rate sensor is battery efficient, so you can check your heart rate anytime you’re on the move.
Last Longer with Smart Battery Modes
Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes.
Whether your style is buttoned up and professional or easy-going and free, we’ve got a Fossil Gen5 smartwatch for that. Gen5 watches are available in a variety of colors and strap material as well – ensuring that you have plenty to choose from and plenty of options to switch out.
Gen 5 – Carlyle HR
Heart Rate Tracking
Microphone
Speaker
Bluetooth calling
Notifications
Multi-day modes
Battery Life
Multi-day modes
8GB (1G RAM)
Memory/ Storage
8GB (1G RAM)
Heart Rate Tracking
Microphone
Speaker
Bluetooth calling
Notifications
Multi-day modes
Battery Life
Approx. 24 hours
8GB (1G RAM)
Memory/ Storage
4GB (512MB RAM)
Heart Rate Tracking
Microphone
Speaker
Bluetooth calling
Notifications
Multi-day modes
Battery Life
2+Weeks on 1 charge
8GB (1G RAM)
Memory/ Storage
Sync up every 2 wks
Heart Rate Tracking
Microphone
Speaker
Bluetooth calling
Notifications
Multi-day modes
Battery Life
No charge required
8GB (1G RAM)
Memory/ Storage
Sync up every 2 wks
Gen 5 – Garrett HR
Gen 4 – Explorist
Hybrid HR – Collider
Hybrid – Neutra
Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80 percent in under an hour
Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; Google Assistant it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay
This is one smart watch now with a speaker for audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google Assistant responses and more; receive smartphone notifications and alerts; microphone; download third party apps with 8GB of storage and 1G RAM memory capacity
Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands; Screen Size: 1.28″ display with 416×416 resolution; touchscreen functionality; Connectivity: Bluetooth(R) 4.1 Low Energy and Wi Fi 802.11 b/g/n; wireless syncing; imported
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100