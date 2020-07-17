Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch with Speaker, Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and Smartphone Notifications



Price: $295.00 - $246.08

Track Your Heart Rate

Gen 5’s improved heart-rate sensor is battery efficient, so you can check your heart rate anytime you’re on the move.

Last Longer with Smart Battery Modes

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes.

Whether your style is buttoned up and professional or easy-going and free, we’ve got a Fossil Gen5 smartwatch for that. Gen5 watches are available in a variety of colors and strap material as well – ensuring that you have plenty to choose from and plenty of options to switch out.

Gen 5 – Carlyle HR

Heart Rate Tracking



Microphone



Speaker



Bluetooth calling



Notifications



Multi-day modes



Battery Life



Multi-day modes



8GB (1G RAM)



Memory/ Storage



8GB (1G RAM)



Heart Rate Tracking



Microphone



Speaker



Bluetooth calling



Notifications



Multi-day modes



Battery Life



Approx. 24 hours



8GB (1G RAM)



Memory/ Storage



4GB (512MB RAM)



Heart Rate Tracking



Microphone



Speaker



Bluetooth calling



Notifications



Multi-day modes



Battery Life



2+Weeks on 1 charge



8GB (1G RAM)



Memory/ Storage



Sync up every 2 wks



Heart Rate Tracking



Microphone



Speaker



Bluetooth calling



Notifications



Multi-day modes



Battery Life



No charge required



8GB (1G RAM)



Memory/ Storage



Sync up every 2 wks



Gen 5 – Garrett HR

Gen 4 – Explorist

Hybrid HR – Collider

Hybrid – Neutra

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80 percent in under an hour

Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; Google Assistant it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay

This is one smart watch now with a speaker for audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google Assistant responses and more; receive smartphone notifications and alerts; microphone; download third party apps with 8GB of storage and 1G RAM memory capacity

Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands; Screen Size: 1.28″ display with 416×416 resolution; touchscreen functionality; Connectivity: Bluetooth(R) 4.1 Low Energy and Wi Fi 802.11 b/g/n; wireless syncing; imported

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100