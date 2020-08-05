Fosmon Quad PRO Controller Charger Compatible with Xbox One/One X/One S Elite Controllers (Upgraded), Dual Dock + 2 Batteries Slots Docking Charging Station with 4 Rechargeable Battery Packs – Black



Charge Multiple Controllers with Fosmon Quad PRO Controller Charger Compatible with Xbox One: Fosmon’s Quad Pro Charging Station replaces your controllers’ battery housing, turning them into rechargeable battery packs. Simply plug the base into an open USB slot on the Xbox One, or into a USB charger.

Green LED Indicator: The helpful green LED indicator will blink when a controller is being charged and stay glowing to let the user know that charging is complete.

Specifications

Input: USB Micro-B

Output: USB Type-A

Charging Time: 4-5 Hours

Charge Cycles: >1000

Battery Information: 1000mAh NiMh Rechargeable Battery Packs

Battery Life: Up to 30-33 hours of play time

Battery Safety: SGS certified UL 2054 Standard

Quad Pro Charging Dock Design: Patent Pending

Package Includes

1 x Quad Pro Charging Station

4 x 1000mAh NiMH Rechargeable Battery Packs

1 x 4ft (1.22 meter) Micro-USB Charging Cable (power adapter not included)

Intelligent Charging Board

High quality PCB designed to prevent overheating and short circuiting.

Ease of Use

User friendly design, just place and charge. No more traditional batteries with multiple steps to remove and charge.

SGS Certified

Battery Safety: SGS certified UL 2054 and UL 60950-1 Standards.

Fosmon is dedicated to offering products that meet the highest standards of safety and quality.

Compatible With Xbox One Controllers

Compatible With Xbox One Elite Controllers

Compatible With Xbox One S Battlefield

Compatible With Xbox One X Controllers

Xbox One Controllers

Xbox One Elite Controllers

Xbox One S Battlefield

Xbox One X Controllers

Compatible with Xbox One, One S, One X, One Elite Controllers

Number of Batteries

Max Play Time per Battery

SGS Safety Certified

Over Heating Protection / Short Circuit Protection

Place & Charge Feature

Other Features

Rechargeable, Save Money on AA Batteries

[UPGRADED CONTROLLER CHARGER COMPATIBLE WITH XBOX ONE] Are you bothered by your controller running of out batteries when you’re in a critical part of a game? With two controller slots, two additional back up batteries, and two battery slots, Fosmon’s Quad Pro controller charger provides you endless gaming time without having to worry about running out of batteries.

[LONGER BATTERY LIFE – CERTIFIED BY SGS] How many disposable batteries have you thrown away? Have you thought of how much money it would save to say goodbye to using AA batteries in your controllers? With the NiMH batteries’ 1000mAh capacity, you will be able to enjoy up to 30-33 hours of play time on each charge. Fosmon’s batteries are SGS CERTIFIED to ensure our products consistently meet safety standards and provide the best customer experience.

[PLACE AND CHARGE] Fosmon’s Quad Pro makes it easy to charge your controller. Simply place your controller on the charging dock and the controller will align with the metal conductor and start charging. The charging dock can house your controllers when not in use, making it easy to locate them when they’re needed.

[SMART CHARGING & LED INDICATOR] Fosmon Quad Pro Charging station compatible with Xbox One is built with an intelligent charging board that provides the charging dock with overheating and short circuit protection. The battery charger will stop charging automatically when the batteries are fully charged. There are 4 LED indicators to indicate the charging status of each individual slot.

[PATENT PENDING CONTROLLER CHARGER] Fosmon’s latest unique technology, the Quad PRO controller charger compatible with Xbox One with 4 included batteries, ensures your controller will never run out of power.