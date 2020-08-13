Fortnite’s maker is suing Apple after the game was removed from its App Store

Apple said it had removed Fortnite from the platform as Epic Games was violating the tech giant’s guidelines by announcing a way for players to buy in-game currency without using Apple’s proprietary payment systems.

It quickly became clear that the suit was not a spur of the moment decision by Epic, or a simple response to Apple’s move. The complaint ran to 60 pages, and one of the lawyers on it was Christine Varney, who ran the Justice Department’s antitrust division during the Obama administration. And then Epic added insult to injury, releasing a video parodying Apple’s iconic “1984” ad, casting Apple in the role of villain.

Apple’s swift decision to boot Fortnite reflects the enormous influence of Epic Games, Fortnite’s owner. The clash between the two companies highlights the growing scrutiny over Apple’s App Store policies.

Epic’s suit, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, accuses Apple of violating US antitrust law and claims the company wields anti-competitive monopoly power over the distribution of iOS apps.

“Apple’s removal of Fortnite is yet another example of Apple flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100% monopoly over the iOS in-app payment processing market,” Epic said in the complaint . It requested an injunction to prohibit Apple’s allegedly anticompetitive conduct and to mandate that Apple restore competition. Apple said in a statement Thursday that Epic had…

