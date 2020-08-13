Fortnite vs. Apple: everything you need to know about Epic’s fight against mobile app stores

When Epic Games released an updated version of Fortnite, one that circumvented the payment options in Apple’s App Store and Google Play, it created a battle between two huge companies. It didn’t take long for Apple to remove the game from its store, and Epic fired back immediately with an animated short that parodies Apple’s iconic “1984” commercial and a lawsuit soon after. The back-and-forth is reminiscent of when Epic essentially forced Sony into supporting crossplay in Fortnite, a feature that is increasingly becoming an industry standard. You can keep up with all of the latest developments in Epic’s conflict with mobile app stores right here.
Home Technology Fortnite vs. Apple: everything you need to know about Epic’s fight against...
Most Popular
Fortnite’s maker is suing Apple after the game was removed from its App Store
Apple said it had removed Fortnite from the platform as Epic Games was violating the tech giant's guidelines by announcing a way for players...
Lisa Vanderpump Says She’s ‘Reached Out’ To Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Several Times Since Vanderpump...
Lisa Vanderpump is still getting the cold shoulder from fired Vanderpump Rules star and mom-to-be Stassi Schroeder. Just two months after Bravo let go of...
Epic Games is suing Apple
Game developer and publisher Epic Games has filed a lawsuit against Apple following the removal of the iOS version of its battle...
GOP Senate Source Claims Mitt Romney Leading Effort To Stop Subpoena Of Comey And...
A senior Republican Senate source has claimed that Mitt Romney is blocking the subpoenas of James Comey and John Brennan. Johnson: “I’m Not Naming Names” During...
Public Toilet Erected on Former Site of Razed Xinjiang Village Mosque
A public toilet has actually been erected on the site of a destroyed mosque in Atush (in Chinese, Atushi) city, in northwest...
Red Sox Claim Christian Arroyo Off Waivers From Indians
The Red Sox announced that they’ve claimed infielder Christian Arroyo off waivers from the Indians, who’d designated him for assignment last week. Boston’s 40-man...
Fortnite maker goes to war over ‘Apple tax’
The maker of the popular video game Fortnite introduced a legal obstacle to Apple and its practice of taking a 30 percent cut...
How One Line of Code Destroyed Yam DeFi
The now well-known task, Yam.Finance, was introduced without an appropriate code audit much like numerous other tasks in the area. Richard Ma, the...