Fortnite V-Bucks Gift Card (redeem at Fortnite.com/vbuckscard)

Redeem a gift card for V-Bucks to use in Fortnite on any supported device! V-Bucks can be spent in the Battle Royale PVP mode, Creative, or the Save the World PvE campaign. In Battle Royale and Creative you can purchase new customization items for your Hero, glider, or pickaxe. In Save the World you can purchase Llama Pinata card packs that contain weapon and trap schematics as well as new Heroes, and more!

An Epic Games account is required to redeem a V-Bucks Card code

If you have played Fortnite, you already have an Epic Games account

After entering your code on Fortnite.com/vbuckscard, select the platform where you would like the V-Bucks applied

If playing on a console platform (PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Nintendo Switch) you need to link your Epic Games account to that gaming platform (one time) to redeem your gift card code

The 16 digit code on the back of the card WILL NOT work if redeemed directly through your gaming platform (PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Nintendo Switch, etc.)

No returns and no refunds on gift cards