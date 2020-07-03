Fortnite to host We The People program focused on conversations about race in America

Fortnite’s Party Royale will air an in-game showing of We The People on Saturday, section of a series of conversations around race in America, the company announced Friday. The program, hosted by Van Jones of CNN, will include journalists Elaine Welteroth and Jemele Hill, and musicians Killer Mike and Lil Baby. The group will hold a discussion about systemic racism in media, culture, and entertainment.

To watch We The People, launch Fortnite on Saturday morning, and choose Battle Royale game mode. Enter the Party Royale playlist and go to the Island’s Big Screen. The event will get underway at 9:46AM ET, and will re-air several times during the day Saturday.

Epic Games debuted Party Royale in April, a different non-violent social space from the main Battle Royale island. It’s hosted virtual concerts from musicians like Diplo and Deadmau5, a concert series with Young Thug and Noah Cyrus, plus the hugely popular Travis Scott concert in April. That event drew more than 12 million viewers,

Last month Fortnite’s Party Royale theater hosted showings of several Christopher Nolan movies, including Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige. Nolan dropped the trailer for his upcoming film, Tenet inside of the game back in May.

According to Epic, at the time of May, Fortnite has a lot more than 350 million players.