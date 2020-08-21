Fortnite teases Marvel-themed season, but iPhone and iPad players could miss out

Fortnite’s next season, which starts on August 27th, could be a full-season partnership with Marvel, as recommended by a teaser launched byEpic Games on Friday But due to Epic’s public disagreement with Apple over the iPhone maker’s App Store policies, Epic presently isn’t able to upgrade Fortnite on iOS. That implies iPhone and iPad players will miss out on the brand-new season unless something modifications in between Epic and Apple prior to Thursday.

Apple pulled Fortnite from the App Store on August 13th after Epic included a direct payment system into the video game, which breaks App Store guidelines. Epic then took legal action against Apple, launched an in-game brief parodying among Apple’s most well-known commercials, and started informing iOS players that they would not have the ability to play the upcoming season since Apple pulled Fortnite from the shop (a message the studio duplicated today).

A Fortnite and Marvel partnership would not be the very first in between the 2 powerhouses. In reality, Marvel characters have actually appeared in Fortnite sometimes currently. Fortnite included Avengers- themed modes in 2018 and 2019, and various Marvel superhero skins have actually appeared in the video game, consisting of Black Widow, Star-Lord, Deadpool, Captain America, and X-Force members Cable, Psylocke,and Domino (Fortnite has actually likewise included DC Comics characters, …