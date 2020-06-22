Fortnite Removes All Police Cars from Video Game in Wake of Protests

Breaking News

CALLING ALL CARS … HELLO?! ANYBODY? ANY CARS?

NO?

Oh, that’s because there are FORGET ABOUT COP CARS in Fortnite — also it seems to be the video game’s way of acknowledging the real-life protests against police brutality.

All traces of police vehicles — including SWAT vans — have been removed from the overall game … leaving many players wondering, why?

The Wall Street Journal cites a source at Epic Games — the company behind the game — who says it was not intended to be described as a political statement.

“I think it’s just us being painful and sensitive about the dilemmas many people in our audience are working with,” the foundation told WSJ.

The move has little to no affect the actual gameplay — you can’t drive the cars around or anything like this … they’re ostensibly decorative.

Epic Games hasn’t spoken publicly concerning the issue — but earlier in the day this month, they posted a web log addressing the Black Lives Matter movement and the outrage over the killing of George Floyd … and how it delayed the release of the Fortnite Season 3 launch.

“Recent events are a heavy reminder of ongoing injustices in society, from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism both overt and subtle against people of color,” Epic Games said.