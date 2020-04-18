‘Fortnite’ postpones its new season to June 4

In a blog post made by Epic Games, the creator of ‘Fortnite’, it was announced that the new season would be delayed until June 4th, much to the dismay of gamers.

Chapter 2: Season 2 of the immensely popular multiplayer game was due for release on April 30th —but the fans needn’t fear as the company also promised new content and filler quests would be updated and added while they wait for the new version.

“We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!” the company spokesperson said.

The delay in release faced obvious backlash as the Twitterati criticized the company for the lack of timely communication; in light of current events, gaming would appear to be a great respite.

According to SuperData, Fortnite has remained No. 1, nearly three years since its initial release in 2017, making a whopping $1.8 billion in digital sales in 2019; more than any other game that year.

In fact, it changed the history of video games with an astounding $2.4 billion in sales, becoming an unlikely cultural phenomenon.

“Fortnite continues to do well because it’s fun, the developers add to the environment relatively frequently, there is a strong social angle, and it keeps adding seasonal challenges to keep the game fresh,” said Michael Pachter, an analyst at private financial services firm Wedbush, in January.

