Fortnite OMEGA-Xi Gaming Chair, RESPAWN by OFM Reclining Ergonomic Chair with Footrest (OMEGA-02)

FORTNITE OMEGA GAMING CHAIR – Ready to play like a gaming legend in the Fortnite edition Omega gaming chair? A racecar-style gaming chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether it’s used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long workdays.

ARMED WITH COMFORT – This video game chair features a high back with segmented padding and an integrated headrest because you don’t need to feel like you’ve been gaming all day. This ergonomic chair is also equipped with an extendable footrest, so you can kick back and game on. Padded armrests round out your comfort arsenal.

FORTNITE OMEGA THEME – This Fortnite Omega-inspired gaming chair features accents that allow you to rep your favorite outfit. Stain-resistant materials cover the gaming chair for long-wearing, extended use.

BASE SUPPORT – Find your optimal position by reclining between 90 – 155 degrees with tilt tension adjustment and infinite locking positions. Soft, padded armrests pivot with the chair as it reclines. Full 360 degrees of swivel rotation enable dynamic movement. These gaming chairs measure 24.41 – 47.45″ D x 26.78″ W x 48.04″-51.19″ H.

WE’VE GOT YOUR BACK – With 25 years of ergonomic workplace furniture experience, RESPAWN by OFM builds gaming furniture that is both durable and comfortable. The limited lifetime warranty covers the gaming chair for users up to 275 lb and has your back so that you can bring your ‘A’ game to every match.