Fortnite is still available at Samsung’s Galaxy Store

After Epic Games attempted to execute its own payment system in the Fortnite app, Apple and Google fasted to respond and got rid of the video game from their particular app shops as it breaches the guidelines. However, Samsung’s Galaxy Store does not have such constraints so Epic Game’s Fortnite stays available for owners of Samsung Galaxy phones.

Also, Android users are still able to play the video game by sideloading the 8.2 GB APK from the business’s site however the in-app purchases aren’t working for now. Undoubtedly Epic Games is checking out the concern and will fix the matter quickly.

As in the meantime, if Epic Games declines to utilize either Google Play’s or Apple’s App Store payment systems, Fortnite will stay restricted to 3rd party shops.

