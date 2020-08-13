Fortnite for Android has also been kicked off the Google Play Store

Following its elimination from the Apple App Store, Fortnite has also beenkicked off of the Google Play Store for Android Earlier today, Epic Games snuck in an upgrade for both the iPhone and Android variations of the video game that permitted users to pay Epic straight for in-app purchases rather of utilizing the formally approved system for both platforms.

What followed was a wild flight: Apple kicked Fortnite off the App Store, then Epic taken legal action against Apple, and lastly there was an in-game video parodying Apple’s own 1984 business, placing Apple itself as the monopolist.

Now, Google remains in the discussion. As with Apple, Google needs that video games utilize the Google Play system for in-app purchases. Although the Play Store’s guidelines are rather more lax than Apple’s when it concerns in-app purchases, Google does draw the line at video games. It’s quite clear-cut: “Developers offering products within a game downloaded on Google Play or providing access to game content must use Google Play In-app Billing as the method of payment.” Google’s system takes a 30 percent cut, simply as Apple’s does.

Epic’s upgrade earlier today contravened of that guideline, and while Google took longer to decide to restriction Fortnite over it than Apple, both business reached the very same conclusion.