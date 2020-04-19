Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 Extended Till June 4

Epic Games, the computer game firm behind Fortnite, has actually introduced that it will certainly be expanding Chapter 2 – Season 2 of Fortnite of what appears to be little over a month. Season 3, which was slated for launch on May 1, has actually currently been pressed back to June 4 that recommends that the present season will certainly last one more month– till June4 Epic Games did not offer any type of quality on why it has actually taken this choice yet claimed that “there’s lots of content coming” for the present season.

A brief post by the Fortnite group on Epic Games site reviews, “We’re extending Chapter 2 – Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 – Season 3 on June 4. Before then, there’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!”

As to why Epic Games made a decision to prolong the Season 2, we believe that the continuous coronavirus pandemic has something to do with it.

It is feasible that the labor force was unable to stay on top of the May 1 timeline for the 3rd season. Or, the hold-up could simply be since the firm had actually prepared for brand-new added material in Season 2 and also yearns for gamers to experience that prior to going on to a brand-new season. The blog post on the site includes that the group will certainly maintain gamers upgraded via articles on the site and also on social networks.

While this might come as frustrating information to some gamers, various other could locate the expansion of Season 2 a true blessing in camouflage. Now, they will certainly have even more time to finish the difficulties for this present season and also delight in brand-new material too.

Notably, Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 1, which began in October 2019, was likewise extended till very early February this year. At the moment, the firm offered a comparable description for the expansion asserting that there was much more material for gamers in the present Season 1.