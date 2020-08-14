Fortnite banned from Apple and Google app stores — and developer Epic sues



Angela Lang/ CNET.



Fortnite developer Epic Games is taking legal action against Apple and Google after both pulled Epic’s struck video game from their app stores over direct-payment disagreements. As of right now, neither are enabling users to download and set up Fortnite on phones through their digital markets.

At the heart of the argument is whether Epic can consist of a direct-payments service in its Fortnite app, circumventing Apple’s and Google’s payments systems and the as much as 30% charge Apple and Google levy on each deal.

Epic’s suit declares that Apple has actually ended up being a “behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition and stifle innovation.”

“Apple is bigger, more powerful, more entrenched and more pernicious than monopolies of yesteryear,” Epic states in the fit. “Apple’s size and reach far exceeds that of any technology monopolist in history.”