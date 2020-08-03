Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood beaches face some strong winds ahead of Isaias – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – Strong winds have actually detected Fort Lauderdale Beach and Hollywood Beach in anticipation of the recently downgraded Tropical Storm Isaias, in spite of some beachgoers out and about restoring the day as finest they can prior to the storm gets here.

Intermittent rounds of rain pressed through Fort Lauderdale Beach, Saturday afternoon.

The severe weather captured some beachgoers and restaurants by surprise.

“I was eating — you know, after a few months, I wanted to eat some hamburgers — and at the end, I think it was the wrong timing,” stated BadderdineKerkeni “I knew it was coming, but I thought it was a bit later, and I didn’t think that it can change very suddenly.”

7News cams caught individuals going to evade the rain off of A1A.

Area citizen Chuck Hansen was walking on the beach, however he was prepared for the bad weather.

“I had to pull out this umbrella out of the mothballs. I can’t remember the last time I used it on a golf course,” he stated.

The afternoon rains was a far cry from what individuals on Fort Lauderdale Beach translucented much of the day.

“It’s great, it’s beautiful. It’s the perfect running day,” stated location citizen Carol Aguirre.

“This is actually more fun when it’s raining, to run,” stated Fort Lauderdale citizen Ken …