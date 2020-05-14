Forsyth County horse rescue asking for help naming newborn filly

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Horse Education and Rescue Organization in Forsyth County, also called H.E.R.O., desires your help naming the most recent member of their household.

Spirit, a current rescue horse, has given start to a well being, tri-color paint filly.

“I’m happy to report that both mother and daughter are doing well, except we are running low on feed, and supplies, so cash donations are much appreciated,” stated Michelle Bednar, president of H.E.R.O.

H.E.R.O. is asking for $5 donations as an entry charge to supply title concepts.

“The first step is to visit our website and take a look at this precious little foal. Then, just think of the cutest and most fitting name for her,” stated Emerson. “Then, just register your suggestion, along with a $5 entry fee which is paid through PayPal. Enter as many names as you want, knowing that your donation will help us continue rescuing and caring for injured, abused, and neglected equines.”

H.E.R.O. will draw the brand new title throughout a May 31 Facebook dwell video with a visitor of honor.

The winner will get a customized Christmas decoration personalised with the successful title.

For extra data go to the H.E.R.O. website or the H.E.R.O. Facebook page.