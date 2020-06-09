Forrest Fenn treasure chest hidden in Rocky Mountains for 10 years has finally been found

But that journey has finally come to an finish. The treasure has been found.
“It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago,” Fenn wrote in his announcement. “I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot.”
The treasure, estimated to be price over $1 million, was a method for Fenn to encourage folks to discover nature and provides hope to folks affected by the Great Recession, he mentioned.
Clues resulting in the treasure’s location have been included in a 24-line poem revealed in Fenn’s 2010 autobiography “The Thrill of the Chase.”
“I congratulate the thousands of people who participated in the search and hope they will continue to be drawn by the promise of other discoveries,” Fenn mentioned on his web site.