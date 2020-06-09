Forrest Fenn treasure chest hidden in Rocky Mountains for 10 years has finally been found

By
Jasyson
-

But that journey has finally come to an finish. The treasure has been found.

Forrest Fenn, the 89-year-old artwork and antiquities collector who created the treasure hunt, made the announcement Sunday on his website.

“It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago,” Fenn wrote in his announcement. “I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot.”

The treasure was found a number of days in the past by a person who didn’t wish to be named, Fenn instructed the Santa Fe New Mexican. He famous, nonetheless, that the person was from “back East” and that he confirmed his discovery by sending Fenn {a photograph} of his newfound riches.

The treasure, estimated to be price over $1 million, was a method for Fenn to encourage folks to discover nature and provides hope to folks affected by the Great Recession, he mentioned.

Clues resulting in the treasure’s location have been included in a 24-line poem revealed in Fenn’s 2010 autobiography “The Thrill of the Chase.”

Fenn estimated that as many as 350,000 folks from all around the world went searching for the treasure, based on the New Mexican. Some stop their jobs to totally dedicate their lives to the hunt and some even died.

“I congratulate the thousands of people who participated in the search and hope they will continue to be drawn by the promise of other discoveries,” Fenn mentioned on his web site.

CNN’s Madeline Holcombe and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

Source link

Post Views: 15

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR