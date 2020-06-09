Forrest Fenn treasure chest hidden in Rocky Mountains for 10 years has finally been found

But that journey has finally come to an finish. The treasure has been found.

Forrest Fenn, the 89-year-old artwork and antiquities collector who created the treasure hunt, made the announcement Sunday on his website.

“It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago,” Fenn wrote in his announcement. “I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot.”

The treasure was found a number of days in the past by a person who didn’t wish to be named, Fenn instructed the Santa Fe New Mexican . He famous, nonetheless, that the person was from “back East” and that he confirmed his discovery by sending Fenn {a photograph} of his newfound riches.