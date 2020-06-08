Forrest Fenn confirms $1m treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains after decade-long hunt

The decade-long hunt for a treasure chest containing $1m (£790,000) in gold and jewels has ended with its discovery in the Rocky Mountains.

Art supplier Forrest Fenn sparked the seek for the loot after publishing clues pointing to its location in his 2010 autobiography “The Thrill of the Chase.”

At least 4 folks died searching for the bronze chest throughout distant corners of the American West.

Hundreds of hundreds of individuals took half in the hunt, with many quitting their jobs to take action whereas others depleted their life financial savings.





On Sunday Mr Fenn confirmed that the chest had been found just a few days in the past – with out revealing precisely the place it had been hidden.

“The guy who found it does not want his name mentioned,” he mentioned. “He’s from back East.”

Mr Fenn mentioned that the discover was confirmed by {a photograph} despatched to him by the hunter.

The antiquities collector, who lives in Sante Fe, mentioned he hid his treasure as a approach to tempt folks to get into the wilderness and provides them an opportunity to participate in an old style journey and expedition for riches.

He packed the chest with a whole lot of gold cash and nuggets, pre-Columbian animal figures, prehistoric “mirrors” of hammered gold, historic Chinese faces carved from jade and vintage jewellery with rubies and emeralds.

In 2017 he advised The New Mexican the chest itself weighed 20 kilos (9kg) and its contents weighed one other 22 kilos (10kg).

Asked how he felt now that the treasure has been found, Fenn mentioned: “I don’t know, I feel halfway kind of glad, halfway kind of sad because the chase is over.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press