Formula One driver Sergio Perez tests positive for Covid-19 and will miss British Grand Prix

The Mexican was self-isolating from the remainder of the paddock on Thursday after a preliminary test returned as “inconclusive,” his Racing Point group stated, prior to a retest validated he had the coronavirus.

“With assistance of the local organizer of the British Grand Prix, local health authorities and the FIA COVID-19 delegate, a full track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been quarantined,” F1 and the FIA stated in a declaration.

“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 have provided for swift containment of an incident that will have no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”

Perez will stay in self-isolation for 10 days, per the UK’s standards, which likewise rules him out of next weekend’s grand prix at the very same track.