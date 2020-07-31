Formula One driver Sergio Perez tests positive for Covid-19 and will miss British Grand Prix

The Mexican was self-isolating from the remainder of the paddock on Thursday after a preliminary test returned as “inconclusive,” his Racing Point group stated, prior to a retest validated he had the coronavirus.
“With assistance of the local organizer of the British Grand Prix, local health authorities and the FIA COVID-19 delegate, a full track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been quarantined,” F1 and the FIA stated in a declaration.
“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 have provided for swift containment of an incident that will have no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”
Perez will stay in self-isolation for 10 days, per the UK’s standards, which likewise rules him out of next weekend’s grand prix at the very same track.
Racing Point states their “intention is to race two cars on Sunday” and it has actually been commonly reported that previous F1 driver Niko Hulkenberg, who raced for Renault as just recently as last season, might momentarily take the group’s empty seat.
An arrangement with Mercedes suggests Racing Point can likewise hire Silver Arrows reserve chauffeurs Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez.
It’s a bitter blow for Perez who has actually begun the season remarkably, presently being in 6th location thanks to a significantly enhanced Racing Point vehicle.
“Sergio is physically well and in good spirits, but he will continue to self-isolate under the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for the team and the sport,” Racing Point stated in a declaration on Friday.
The 30- year-old is the very first driver to test positive for the coronavirus given that the postponed and reduced season started previously this month.
Racing Point has actually likewise moved a little group of employee that touched with Perez into self-isolation as a preventative measure and are retesting them, a group representative validated to F1.